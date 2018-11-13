Khalid Al Midfa highlights importance of 5th Sharjah Hospitality Forum

Al Midfa said that the Forum will be organised under the patronage of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), highlighting the importance of the Forum.

He said that the Forum is a leading platform that accelerates progress and growth being witnessed by the hospitality sector in Sharjah consistent with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah to support efforts aiming to achieve the objectives of “Sharjah Tourism Vision 2012” aiming to increase to 10 million the number of tourist to the emirate by 2021.

He explained that this year’s forum focuses on addressing tourism- related topics with the participation of a galaxy of experts and specialists in the field to exchange views about the future of this important sector, especially that it witnessed a considerable and tangible increase in the number of passengers to the region. He expressed hopes that the Forum would attract more visitors and tourists next year.

He pointed out that the Forum enhances Sharjah’s efforts and endeavor to promote the tourism sector which contributes to AED 9 billion of the emirate’s AED102.5 GDP.