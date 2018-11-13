Sultan bin Ahmed: Sharjah Stamp Exhibition displays historical holdings

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed hailed the Exhibition being held at Mega Mall in Sharjah describing it as great with such a distinguished participation which includes rare postage stamps and letters calling the public to enjoy the event and the rare and historical objects on display.

He added that Sharjah takes great interest in and focuses on different culture including stamp collection.

He highlighted the role of the exhibition in supporting stamp collections which constitute a reference to peoples’ cultures and civilisations , pointing out Sharjah’s keenness to diversify its cultural activities and hosting such different exhibitions.