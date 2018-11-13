Sharjah Press Club organises meeting with Media, Sharjah Municipality

Held in the Positivity Hall at the Municipality’s headquarters, the meeting was attended by Thabit Salim Al Turaifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau, and Asmaa Al Juwaied, Manager of Sharjah Press Club, as well as senior officials from Sharjah Municipality.

Al Turaifi stressed the Municipality’s keenness to ensure continued development and provision of best services in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. He also stressed the entity’s keenness to promote communication with the various media.

The Director General of Sharjah Municipality introduced media representatives to the Municipality’s different facilities and departments as part of a detailed session on the Municipality’s work mechanisms and methods to achieve the happiness of both employees and clients, a top priority for Sharjah Municipality.

He pointed to the various developments in Sharjah’s media sector, lauding the role of the Sharjah Media Council, chaired by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, in the consolidation of the media status of the Emirate on the world’s map.

Al Turaifi expressed his gratitude to the Sharjah Press Club for organising the discussion session, which strengthens the ties between the media and Sharjah Municipality and supports the exchange of views and development proposals in service of the public interest.

For his part, Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), asserted the Bureau’s keenness to work in one hand with the various government bodies in Sharjah under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. He expressed his deep appreciation for the efforts of the media in disseminating Sharjah’s message and supporting its development efforts.

He pointed out that the Tawasal Initiative is part of the SGMB’s programmes and plans aimed at enhancing communication between Sharjah’s various government entities in Sharjah and local and international media.

He said that Sharjah Press Club, in line with the message and vision of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, works to support media work through various possible means, including sessions and meetings that serve the objective of continuous development.

The meeting saw media representatives and officials from Sharjah Municipality transparently discuss a wide range of issues, as well as ways to achieve further development and constructive communication.

It highlighted the Municipality’s services and achievements over the past few years, together with its continuous efforts to serve the public and complete their transactions efficiently and effectively according to latest international standards. Sharjah Municipality officials stressed that the entity’s doors are always open to both the media and the public and that all proposals and complaints are handled with the utmost importance and care.

The Sharjah Press Club, which operates under the umbrella of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, launched the Tawasal Initiative early this year to support the positive relationship between government entities in Sharjah and local newspapers through a series of meetings.