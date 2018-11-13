Sharjah CP receives Chairman and members of SYC

The Crown Prince of Sharjah welcomed the members of the delegation, who reviewed their achievements, activities and events during their work session, and commended them for their efforts during the current session of the Council and their outstanding role in activating the Council's important roles towards youth, confirmed that the keenness of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to take care of youth and all the programs that support them and contribute to the development and refinement of their capabilities.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi stressed the importance of the youth's direction of knowledge and learning and the commitment to the values of Islam and society, ethics and national identity, which contributes to the formation of the personality of youth people.

The Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah called for the necessity of cooperation and communication between the members of the Sharjah Youth Council and the former, exchange experiences and expertise among them, and attention to all matters relating to youth and develop their capabilities.

For their part, the Chairman and members of Sharjah Youth Council praised the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah and his wife Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs for their unlimited interest in youth.

At the end of the meeting, the Sharjah Youth Council delegation expressed its thanks and appreciation to the Crown Prince of Sharjah for his reception and the continuous follow-up for all the projects and programs of the Council which contribute to enhancing the Council's work and achieving its objectives in serving youth in various fields.