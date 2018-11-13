Khorfakkan Police Station receives a delegation from RAK Police

The visit was aimed at coordination and cooperation among them, exchanging experiences and information on security services.

The two sides discussed a number of different topics related to police work, in line with the objectives and strategy of the Ministry of the Interior.

At the end of the meeting, the visiting delegation thanked Khorfakkan Police for their hospitality and good reception. In addition, Lt. Col. Walid Al Yamahi, head of the Khorfakkan Police Station, presented a commemorative shield to Ras Al Khaimah Police delegation.