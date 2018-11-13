SEC approves proposals to develop public transport in the Emirate

The Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the Emirate's various affairs. The Council issued a number of resolutions that would achieve the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah in providing the best services to citizens and residents in the various cities and regions of the emirate.

His Excellency Dr. Tariq Sultan Bin Khadim, Member of Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of Directorate of Human Resources, reviewed the report that the department has obtained the international standard for administrative operations (2015/9001) in the framework of applying the best international standard practices.

The department also received the quality certificate (10015) in the training, which is concerned with identifying the training needs, designing and implementing the training plan, providing the programs and evaluating the training trainers, trainees and materials provided.

The Council congratulated Directorate of Human Resources for obtaining the international certificates and thanked the Head of the Department and the team for their continuous efforts in the development of human resources staff of the Government of Sharjah.

His Excellency Eng. Yousef Saleh Al Suwaijee, Chairman of the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA), presented to the Board a number of proposals that will contribute to the development the level of services in the Emirate to the public transport network in various internal and external flights during the day and night.

The Council reviewed the agenda of the opening session of the Sharjah Consultative Council’s fourth ordinary session of the ninth legislative chapter at the Council's headquarters, which will be held on Thursday, 15th November2018.