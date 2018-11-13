SCI inaugurates Sahab Al Khair Institute in Egypt

The Charity’s delegation to Egypt included Mohammed Hamdan Al Zari, Director of the Projects and Sponsorships Department at SCI, Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director of Al Bataeh Office and representatives from Air Arabia Airlines, which is the Charity’s associate in the initiative. The visit lasted five days, during which the delegation checked on projects and charity works implemented by the Charity in different areas of Egypt.

The Charity’s delegation to Egypt was led by Mohammed Hamdan Al Zari, Director of Projects and Sponsorships Department at SCI. He said: “The five-day visit to Egypt saw the opening of Sahab Al Khair Educational Institute at Al Qan Village in Kafr Al Sheikh Governorate. The institute was established from donations made by travellers on Air Arabia Airlines in accordance with Sahab Al Khair agreement made between the Charity and Air Arabia.

He noted that the institute, which cost half a million Dirhams, consists of 12 classrooms and administration offices. Additionally, mosques and educational facilities that were established earlier in the same area were inspected.

He added: “The delegation visited other projects implemented in several other governorates. These included mosques established by the Charity in Damanhur, Al Monufia and Al Gharbia Governorates, as well as Al Nuha mosque in 6th of October built to serve people of the area.”

He mentioned that the delegation’s visit concluded by checking mosques established by the Charity in Al Sharqia Governorate.