Xposure 2018 to host 16 workshops by internationally acclaimed photographers

From November 21-24, the dates locked in for the 2018 Xposure International Photography Festival, photography enthusiasts, professional as well as amateur, will get to choose from an extensive and varied selection of educational photography courses and programmes at the Expo Centre Sharjah, the festival venue.

Inspiring, skill-enhancing courses

Take Control – A Beginners Photography Class: This course on November 21, is aimed at beginners who own a DSLR camera, but need direction to be able to use all its amazing functions and capabilities. Participants will learn how to operate their cameras in manual mode, make correct exposures and understand the basics like aperture, shutter speed and ISO.

Workshop dates: November 21

What you need: You will need to bring your camera (with a charged battery), a lens and your memory card so that you get to learn the skills with your camera specifically.

For more information, please visit https://xposure.ae/event/tc/

Creative Framing: Few seats are available for this workshop that promises to challenge photographers’ concept of composition – an important yet often overlooked technical requirement that makes a good picture, stunning!

Workshop dates: November 22, 23

For more information please visit https://xposure.ae/event/cfw/

Drone Photography with Elia Locardi (I & II): Whether you are new to aerial drone photography or would like to take your skills to the next level, drone photography expert and pioneer Elia Locardi, who has conducted workshops and lectured at major industry events all over the world, will mentor you during for in-the-field flight and in-class post-processing during a 5-hour course.

Workshop dates: November 21, 24

For more information please visit https://xposure.ae/event/dpw/; https://xposure.ae/events/category/workshop/advanced/

Photography for Image Libraries: In this two-hour specialised session by Colin Hawkins, who has been working with Getty Images, Image Source, Alamy and Superstock for over 15 years, participants can expect to learn the tricks that will help them make their images really stand out with creative excellence and markedly more competitive in the market with the potential to be licenced and sold online.

Workshop dates: November 23

For more information please visit https://xposure.ae/event/p4il/

Adobe Photoshop & Lightroom for Beginners: The instructor of this intense 2-hour session is Beno Saradzic, a multi-award-winning visual artist and an educator, who will teach photographers and graphic designers how to harness the power of modern digital darkrooms.

Workshop dates: November 24

For more information please visit https://xposure.ae/event/adobe-photoshop-lightroom-for-beginners/

Studio (Portrait) Lighting Workshop: This 4-hour lighting workshop will be a hands-on opportunity for beginners and intermediates wishing to learn or improve their studio lighting photography skills. The workshop offers insights into various lighting capabilities; which is ideally suited to you and what to look for if you are thinking of buying some lights.

Workshop dates: November 21

For more information please visit https://xposure.ae/events/category/workshop/intermediate-workshop/

Good to Great – Intermediate Photography Workshop: This Intermediate photography course is a great class for people who already have some knowledge of digital photography, and are seeking to explore more advanced camera functions, flash, elements of good composition and various creative techniques to maximise the whole process of image creation.

Workshop dates: November 21

More information at https://xposure.ae/event/gtgpc/

Product Photography: For those who wish to improve the quality of images that they produce when shooting products. This course by Colin Hawkins will be especially useful for small business owners or individuals who wish to shoot their products for online sales, web, or promotional purposes.

Workshop dates: November 21

For more information please visit https://xposure.ae/event/ppw/

Digital Printmaking – Concept to Output: This workshop/seminar is a must-attend for all professional photographers, graphic designers and professional printers who constantly look to add value to their work by applying latest technologies in digital printmaking. Participants will learn how to produce at the exacting standards, sought by leading photographers, and how to achieve the highest industry standards in printmaking.

Workshop dates: November 21

For more information please visit https://xposure.ae/event/dpco/

Finding the Extraordinary in Everyday Street: Essdras M Suarez, Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer, takes charge of this extraordinary workshop and shares his extensive knowledge of photography with a focus on the art of street photography during this two-day classroom and on-location workshop.

Workshop dates: November 22-23 (three modules + course and portfolio review)

For more information please visit https://xposure.ae/event/ftewks/

Speedlight Masterclass: This masterclass by legendary portrait photographer, Rick Friedman, is a creative and dynamic full-day workshop designed for portrait, event and corporate photographers as well as serious amateurs. This course is perfect for those who want to develop their knowledge of Speedlight and flash lighting.

Workshop dates: November 22

For more information please visit https://xposure.ae/event/slmc-2/

Introduction to DSLR Video: This workshop will explore the basics of DSLR and mirrorless filming to ensure you understand all the technical aspects required. It will also look at appropriate accessories and the basics of the theory of film. Also, because filmmaking is far more than just using a camera, you’ll learn the basics of storyboarding and how to construct a narrative too.

Workshop dates: November 22

For more information please visit https://xposure.ae/event/dslr-video/

Macro Photography: This 3-hour workshop by Yousef Al Habshi will teach participants how to use the functions of basic camera equipment to create eye-catching close-up images. They will understand what the best lenses and additional accessories are for this form of photography.

Workshop dates: November 22

For more information please visit https://xposure.ae/event/macro-photography/

Light-Painting with Eric Paré & Kim Henry: In this 3.5 to 4-hour classroom and outdoor location-based light-painting workshop led by two internationally acclaimed photographers, participants will learn how to fully master the tube light-painting technique for either artistic projects or professional work.

Workshop dates: November 22

For more information please visit https://xposure.ae/event/light-paint/

Long Exposure & Post Processing: This three-part workshop will be focused on mastering long exposure photography and the post-processing required to make the final spectacular outcome required to create stunning, award-winning photographs.

Workshop date: November 23

For more information please visit https://xposure.ae/event/longexp/

Location Lighting: This creative and dynamic 5-hour workshop, given by Rick Friedman, is perfect for those who want to develop their knowledge of location lighting. Spending time in the studio and at an outdoor location, participants will learn how to use multiple speed-lights with different modifiers, add colour to images, determine the best position and use of light, add shadows to bring dimension to photographs, and more.

Workshop date: November 24

For more information please visit https://xposure.ae/event/llw/

Participants are given the option of registering their interest in the training workshops suited to their desired skill levels and interests. Beginner workshops have been subsidised to provide unbeatable value for money. Many beginner workshops are also free and selling out rapidly.

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), said: “We have had an amazing experience teaching photographers and media professionals in the region, helping them find their own creativity while increasing their know-how about international best practices and the latest advancements in the various disciplines of professional photography.”

He added: “We encourage all beginners to participate in a structured combination of workshops to develop their skills, from beginner to intermediate, during the 4-day festival. We invite everyone at intermediate, advanced and professional levels to use the Xposure platform to learn from and share with some of the most sought-after names in the industry.”

The festival brings back one of its premier offerings, the professional portfolio reviews by celebrated photographers, Kathy Moran, Philip Lee Harvey & Rob Taggart, which will be offered on Friday, November 23 spread across six 30-minute slots, which can be booked on https://xposure.ae/product/portfolio-review-2/ .