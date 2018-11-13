SPSA, “Sanid” sign training contract on occupational health

  • Tuesday 13, November 2018 in 12:42 PM
Sharjah 24: Sheikh Saif Mohammed Al Qasimi, director of the Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority, SPSA, has announced the signing of a training contract with “Sanid”, on the safety training and the occupational health in the emirate of Sharjah.
During a press conference, Sheikh Saif Mohammed Al Qasimi said that the gesture comes in implementation to the SPSA’s development and training plans, praising the continuous efforts of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), aiming to ensure safety among all members of society. 
 
The two parties have further signed an agreement on smoke detector, smoke detectors, and early-warning systems to guarantee safety standards. 