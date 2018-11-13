Al Bataeh Municipality, Municipal Council honour SCI for their charitable works

His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah bin Hulais Al katbi, Chairman of Al Bataeh Municipal Council, and Obaid Saeed Al-Tanaiji, Director of Al Bataeh Municipality, received on Monday morning a delegation from the Sharjah Charity International (SCI), headed by His Excellency Abdullah Mubarak Al Dukhan, Secretary General of the SCI.

During the visit, His Excellency Al katbi and Obaid Al-Tanaiji have welcomed the visiting delegation, lauding their outstanding efforts to ensure relief for those in need through various charitable and humanitarian works.

Stressing the importance of community communication, His Excellency Abdullah Al Dukhan has expressed his pleasure with this cooperation, stressing that such cooperation will enhance different humanitarian and charitable works in Al Bataeh.

The meeting was attended by a number of dignitaries and officials.