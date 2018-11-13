SCC to hold its 3rd session on Thursday

Sharjah 24: Within its fourth ordinary session of the ninth legislative chapter, the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) will hold on Thursday morning its 3rd session at its headquarters to discuss the draft letter and recommendations about the policy of the Department of Municipalities and Agriculture Affairs in the emirate.
During the meeting, which will be chaired by Her Excellency Khawla Al Mulla, Chairperson of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC), the attendees will discuss the recommendations of the policy of the Department of Municipalities and Agriculture Affairs in the emirate.