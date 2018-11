A report was sent to the Operations Room of the Civil Defense in Sharjah at 9:43 pm on Monday evening, stating that a fire broke out in a villa in Sharjah's Maysaloon area.

Immediately, Sharjah Civil Defence teams were dispatched to the site upon being informed of the incident. Firefighters from Saman and Al Mina managed to quell the blaze and prevented it from spreading any further.