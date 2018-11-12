Rawafid Al Ata'a, SM organise “Warm Winter” Campaign

Sharjah24: The Sharjah Municipality (SM) and Rawafid Al Ata'a Team affiliated to Sharjah Police General Command, organised the “Warm Winter” Campaign that aimed at distributing clothes and blankets to the labors, which reflects the human and solidarity values.
The campaign was organised alongside the Martyrs’ Monument  at the University City Campus in Sharjah,in the presence of His Excellency Thabet Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, senior officials and other dignitaries.
 
Al Tarifi stressed that this campaign reflects the extent of community cohesion among all segments of society, which comes as part of the Municipality's keenness to participate in a various campaigns and initiatives that are organised by the authorities of the Emirate of Sharjah, and on the approach of  His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.