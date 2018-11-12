SM helps in organising SIBF 2018

  • Monday 12, November 2018 in 7:19 PM
Sharjah24: Sharjah Municipality participated in commitment to social responsibility and public service by organising the entrance and the exit for the school students at the 37th edition of Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2018), while the fair witnessed more than 85,000 students during the book fair’s days.
His Excellency Thabet Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, stressed that SIBF is global event that attracts people from all over the country. Al Tarifi added that the fair welcomed every morning the students who come daily from different schools to encourage them to read, here comes the keenness of the municipality to ensure their safety and help teachers to control the large number of students during their visit.
 
Under the instructions of His Excellency Thabet Al Tarifi, an organisers has been provided from 7 am to 4 pm, which reflects the keenness of the Municipality to highly organise and provide convenience to all visitors.