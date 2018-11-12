SM helps in organising SIBF 2018

His Excellency Thabet Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, stressed that SIBF is global event that attracts people from all over the country. Al Tarifi added that the fair welcomed every morning the students who come daily from different schools to encourage them to read, here comes the keenness of the municipality to ensure their safety and help teachers to control the large number of students during their visit.

Under the instructions of His Excellency Thabet Al Tarifi, an organisers has been provided from 7 am to 4 pm, which reflects the keenness of the Municipality to highly organise and provide convenience to all visitors.