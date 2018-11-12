Sharjah Police confirms its readiness to receive the rain season

Sharjah24: Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, held a coordination meeting with the senior of Sharjah Police officers to discuss the latest developments and preparations to enhance the safety of the public during the rainy season.
The meeting was attended by Brigadier General Mohammad Rashid Bayat, Director General of Police Operations; Brigadier General Ali Al Owais, Director of Support Services; Brig. Gen. Dr. Khalifa Kalander, Director of the Comprehensive Police Stations Department; Brigadier General Aref bin Hudaib, Director of Media and Public Relations Department; Colonel Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Acting Director General of Central Operations, and a number of police officers.
 
Brigadier General Bin Amer stressed that Sharjah Police Headquarters units are in full preparedness for the weather fluctuations.
 
Brig. Gen. Bin Amer called on all citizens and residents to be vigilant, avoid the flood areas, drive with caution and attention, and not to be preoccupied with taking photograph while driving, and wishing everyone safety. He added that in case of emergency, contact the Central Operations Room (999).