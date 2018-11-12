SM intensifies environmental inspection campaigns

Engineer Jafar Ali Jafar, Director of Environmental Services Department at Sharjah Municipality, confirmed that through this campaign 35 warnings were issuance to the owners to aware them on the needs to comply the environmental requirements, and to avoid the damage and irregularities. In addition, about 33 irregularities have been liberated, in the interest of the Municipality to never neglect the public health, and the purity of air, soil and water.

Eng. Jafar pointed out that the inspection teams monitored a number of irregularities, stressing that they are doing their best across Sharjah City to keep the environment clean and free of pollution.