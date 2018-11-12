Sharjah 24 launches photography competition for museums, nature reserves for children and Youth

The launch of the “Sharjah 24” news site, Monday, aims to encourage Youth people to discover their artistic tendencies and talents in photography, and to identify the archaeological and environmental facilities that the emirate of Sharjah boasts.

“Sharjah 24” called on children aged 10 to 17 to participate in “Watheq” initiative by recording a video for their visits to one of the museums or nature reserves of the emirate and documenting snapshots of their cameras for viewing during Sharjah's First Carnival for Children and Youth.

The competition will last for 7 days, starting Monday 12th November with entries and recorded videos available to the public to vote on the best video filmed. The winners will be announced on Monday 19 November, choosing the best 3 children's entries fans, and honouring winners with cash prize.

To participate in the competition:

Follow us on “Sharjah24” Instagram account, Like and add comments to win.

Sharjah's First Carnival for children and Youth will be launched on November 19 from Al Noor Island, through the balloons show, and the magic park to its final destination at Al Majaz Waterfront, including numerous entertainment shows and events.