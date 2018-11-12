Sultan Al Qasimi witnesses MoU signing between UoS, ICTP

The MoU was signed by Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University and Prof. Fernando Quevedo, ICTP Director.

The MoU addressed the necessity and importance of international scientific cooperation and benefit from the possibilities available to the two parties in many bilateral programs and joint communication between them in scientific interests and fields of specialization.

The MoU provides a cooperation between the two universities to organise joint scientific research programs, exchange visits to faculty members between the two parties, and organise many academic activities. The University of Sharjah will be the regional scientific headquarters hosting all the activities of the Center in Asia and the GCC.

The MoU included the activation of joint programs in the academic exchange in scientific courses, periodicals and information, and all forms of cooperation that work to achieve the desired benefits between the parties.

The MoU was attended by members officials from various department of Sharjah Government.