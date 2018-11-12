Sharjah Ruler receives a delegation from Germany University of Kiel

At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness welcomed the visiting delegation, stressing the importance of scientific cooperation between the institutions of higher education in various fields, which contributes to the follow-up of global scientific developments and to benefit from the available resources of each institution, which raises the required levels of professors, students, scientific research and societies.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to develop academic and scientific relations between the two universities and means to benefit from the scientific potential of the two institutions, highlighting the importance of scientific and research exchange to enrich the scientific experience and methods of teaching and learning in higher education institutions.

His Highness briefed on the latest programs offered by the University of Kiel in Germany, the fields of cooperation between them and the various universities, as well as the university's extensive expertise in the field of specialized medical centers using the latest technological systems, thus enhancing the provision of medical services to patients, students of medical colleges and health sciences.

For his part, the delegation of University of Kiel, thanked His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for the opportunity to meet with him and praised the scientific and educational renaissance enjoyed by the University of Sharjah, and the great efforts of His Highness to develop and support the scientific and academic cooperation relations of the University with the international institutions, making the University of Sharjah one of the prestigious and leading universities in the field of medical and health sciences.

The meeting was attended by members of the Board of Trustees of the University of Sharjah, and other officials from various department of Sharjah Government.