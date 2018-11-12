Sharjah Police honours 15 employees in the Special Tasks Department

Sharjah24: Sharjah Police General Command, represented by the Sharjah Police Youth Council, honoured the 15 members of the The Special Tasks Department, at the headquarters of the Department, in recognition of their active role in serving the society and their performance and contribution to the development the policing system.
Colonel Ashour Sabt bin Ashour, Director of the Department of Special Tasks of the Sharjah Police, hounoured distinguished Individuals, distributed certificates and appreciation to them in the presence of Captain Hamid Khalfan Al Kindi, Chairman of the Sharjah Police Youth Council.
 
Colonel Ashour stressed the keenness of the Sharjah Police to honour the outstanding and distinguished people, and motivate them to do more and continue to upgrade the institutional work in accordance with best practices provided.