Sharjah Police honours 15 employees in the Special Tasks Department

Colonel Ashour Sabt bin Ashour, Director of the Department of Special Tasks of the Sharjah Police, hounoured distinguished Individuals, distributed certificates and appreciation to them in the presence of Captain Hamid Khalfan Al Kindi, Chairman of the Sharjah Police Youth Council.

Colonel Ashour stressed the keenness of the Sharjah Police to honour the outstanding and distinguished people, and motivate them to do more and continue to upgrade the institutional work in accordance with best practices provided.