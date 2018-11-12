SEWA supplies electricity to 252 projects, cancels 72 km of electricity wires in Central Region within 9 months

Commenting on this, His Excellency Dr. Eng. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA) stressed that the development work of the energy and water projects in the Central Region comes in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to provide various services according to global standards in the emirate of Sharjah.

His Excellency Dr. Eng. Rashid Al Leem has further emphasised that the Authority is keen to continue its implementation of the maintenance and development projects in the emirate.

Eng. Khalifa Mohammed Al Tunaiji , Director of Central Region Management has highlighted the importance of providing the street lighting projects in the central region, pointing out that the region contains more than 14,500 street lighting columns. Al Tunaiji has also highlighted the Authority’s implementation of a project to reduce energy consumption.