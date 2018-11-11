A distinguished number sold for AED 5 million at an auction in Sharjah

While the car plate No. 20 was sold at AED 1,900,000, and the plate No. 14 sold at AED 1,810,000.

However, the plate No. 55 was the highest number of bids, which was sold at AED 1,500,000. Followed by plate No. 69 that sold at AED 1,225,000.

The auction concluded with a remarkable success in the number of attendees and the competitive atmosphere, which included a single, double and triple figures of the vehicle plates that simulate the collectors of distinguished number.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, congratulated all the winners of the auctions, where he stated that the initiatives of the Sharjah Police continue to strive to satisfy customers and enthusiasts of unique number plates, which is part of the strategic goals of Sharjah Police that also includes enhancing customer satisfaction for the services that it provides, as well as providing all possible administrative services in accordance with the standards of quality, efficiency and transparency.

Major General Al Shamsi praised the success of the auction, the achievement of its objectives and its organising, and the accuracy and quality of the event management.

His Excellency Abdulla M. Al Mannaei, Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates Auction, stressed that the company's commitment to provide the best services at the auctions that comply with the vision and standards of UAE partners for auctions, as part of the company's endeavor to maintain its management of public and electronic auctions locally and regionally.

His Excellency Al Mannaei expressed his thanks to Sharjah Police General Command, stressing the the company keenness to strengthen its existing partnership with Sharjah Police to improve the services that serve the strategic objectives of the police.

The auction was held in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Head of Sharjah Central Finance Department; Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police; Ali Abu Al Zoud, Director of Vehicles and Drivers' Licensing Department; His Excellency Abdulla M. Al Mannaei, Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates Auction, and a several officials and media representatives.