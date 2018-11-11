Sharjah’s Souq Al Jubail organises a medical campaign for employees

Souq Al Jubail initiated the medical campaign recently in association with the leading healthcare service provider Zia Medical Center with the aim to target 350 employees.

“The initiative of the medical campaign reflects the commitment of Souq Al Jubail’s management towards its employees. We give top priority to our human capital at all levels and intend to protect them from all diseases,” said Eng Hamed Al Zarouni, Director of Souq Al Jubail.

“An annual seasonal flu vaccine is the best way to help protect against flu. Vaccination has been shown to have many benefits including reducing the risk of flu illnesses. We thought that our human capital should get a flu vaccine before flu begins spreading in the community” Al Zarouni added.