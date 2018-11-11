Sharjah CP witnesses FISICPAC

Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the UoS, delivered an opening speech in which he emphasised His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, president of University of Sharjah for continuous patronage of the education process in the Emirate, and His Highness's efforts in the educational renaissance of the Emirate and the achievements of the higher scientific and educational institutions.

Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy also thanked Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, for his patronage of the opening ceremony of the conference, which is one of the interests of the Sharjah Scientific University, which enriches the great scientific foundation of it and the Sharjah Centre for Space and Astronomy.

Prof. Fernando Quevedo, ICTP Director, gave a speech in which he praised the University of Sharjah for its efforts in organising this important scientific conference.

Prof. Patrick Fassnacht, advisor at ATLAS and CERN, expressed his thanks and appreciation to the University of Sharjah for inviting the organisation to attend the conference, adding that it is in addition to the University's research efforts in various fields.

Later, Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, honoured keynote speakers at the opening session, as well as the sponsors.

The scientific program of the conference will include presentation of research findings by the participants via oral and poster sessions, in addition to series of overviews and plenary talks given by pioneering physicists, followed by an international training program for science and engineering students, organised by the Physics Without Frontiers ICTP program.

Attendees of the conference saw a visual presentation on the various programs offered by the University of Sharjah in the fields of physical sciences, as well as the efforts of the European Organisation for Nuclear Research and the ICTP program.

The conference was attended by a large number of officials and directors of local departments, university professors and conference participants from around the world and university students.