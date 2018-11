In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, His Excellency Thabet Al Tarifi pointed out that the “Warm Winter” Campaign, which is implemented by Sharjah Municipality in cooperation with "Rawafid Al Ata'a“ at Sharjah Police General Command, was a successful campaign that targeted the labor denomination.

His Excellency Al Tarifi added that the Municipality is continuing to cooperate with all and sundry in these initiatives.