Shams launches a pioneering joint venture to develop digital platforms

The joint venture will utilise 7awi’s digital intellectual property rights, resources, content and access to target audience combined with Sharjah Media City’s exceptional positions and networks to jointly capitalise on opportunities and garner a share of this market in the Emirate of Sharjah and the region.

Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City (Shams), stressed the significance of this partnership in offering integrated digital content platforms and developing digital content, in addition to various technological solutions, such as designing and curating an e-platform to regulate the business of social media influencers, among many more innovative solutions. He added that the aim of this partnership was to develop digital solutions that support local and regional opportunities.

Anas Abbar, CEO of 7awi, said: “We are proud to combine our efforts with those of Sharjah Media City (Shams). Our knowledge, client base, cutting-edge technology and consumer vision will complement Shams’ vital position in the UAE to jointly generate unique opportunities”.

The joint venture will improve the digital experience of Sharjah-based businesses through the digital media platform and will provide new and integrated functions to ensure an integrated media experience in terms of design, content creation and development, and digital marketing. Easy to use solutions that give more options to public and private organisations will be created. The joint venture will have a positive impact on local technology and will give opportunities to young talent by working with local entrepreneurs and universities to create opportunities to talented youngsters. It will provide mentorship and training and will incubate and encourage innovation.