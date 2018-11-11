Bee’ah announced as sustainability partner for D3 2018

In line with the company’s vision of improving quality of life and affecting positive change, Bee’ah will demonstrate the potential of sustainable design by supplying recycled materials to create key exhibits. Bee’ah will also be the exclusive supplier of waste management services at Downtown Design, including collection and recycling, through its waste collection and public cleansing division, Tandeef.

In alignment with the Dubai Design Week’s mission of illustrating how smart thinking and innovation can improve economies and society, Bee’ah’s materials will be used in showcase exhibits like Abwab. The company has also commissioned Ammar Kalo to design a unique communal table, out of aluminum logs, which were upcycled to form extrusion bales. Workshops will be held where audiences will learn how sustainable materials, like those produced by Bee’ah, can be integrated into design. In addition to its role as a supporting partner at the Dubai Design Week’s People Planet Profits sustainability conference on 15th November, Bee’ah will also be joining forces with the leading design entity to produce a film on the role of sustainability in design and innovation.

Speaking on Bee’ah’s partnership with Dubai Design Week, His Excellency Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of Bee’ah, said, “We are proud to partner with Dubai Design Week to support a sustainable design strategy that aligns with, and is complementary to, our vision of creating a better quality of life for our people. As an essential part of human existence, design can now be an instrument of change to address and correct our consumptive lifestyles. Through this partnership, we want to highlight how discarded resources can be aesthetically pleasing, valuable, and reintegrated into our economy in interesting ways. We are working with some of the most talented architects in the industry, to create projects that are built with sustainability at the forefront of design.”

Using Bee’ah’s recycled materials, sustainable design aesthetics will be prominently showcased at Abwab, the Dubai Design Week’s central installation. Abwab, which translates to ‘doors’ in Arabic, will be constructed around the theme ‘between the lines’ this year; creating an organic narrative using restored branches and twigs sourced from Bee’ah. Luxury automobile manufacturer, Audi, is also exemplifying sustainability by using rubber tiles from Bee’ah’s Tyre Recycling Facility, to construct its pavilion. These rubber tiles are created by processing discarded tyres, using an advanced cryogenic process.

Held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-Chairman of the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, and in partnership with Dubai Design District (d3) and supported by Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, Dubai Design Week is the region’s largest creative festival. Taking place at locations across the city, this year’s programme will be the most comprehensive to date, with more than 120 companies participating and 230 events taking place, encompassing exhibitions, commissioned installations, awards and competitions, talks and workshops, tours and experiences for design enthusiasts and public visitors alike.

This edition of Dubai Design Week will signify Bee’ah’s third consecutive year of participation at the event. In past years, Bee’ah has worked with renowned architects like KALO, Architecture, Other Things, and Fahed + Architects to create design elements out of recycled rubber, and to supply mattress springs for the construction of Abwab.