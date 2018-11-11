Sharjah Ruler receives students of 6th National Defense Course

During the visit, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah welcomed the attendees and wished them success in their course which aims to qualify and develop the future leaders of the national competencies.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah has received a tribute from the NDC’s leadership, lauding His Highness’s warm welcome and praising his good endeavors in the service of science and learners.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah has accompanied the students of the sixth course of the National Defense College, a number of dignitaries and top officials, in an inspection tour throughout the Dr. Sultan Al-Qasimi Centre (Dara), briefing them with its treasures of knowledge, historical documents, geographical maps, literary and cultural sources from various books of different languages.

For their part, the military and civilian students has expressed their pleasure to meet with His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, stressing their keenness to build their homeland.