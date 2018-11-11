SRTA applies a strategic plan to develop its buses fleet

Al Jarwan said that the visit is a continuation of the series of external visits carried out by SRTA throughout the year to the world's leading factories in the field of bus manufacturing, in order to provide its fleet with the latest buses and the most advanced.

The Authority plans to launch 22 inter-city transport buses before the end of this year to join the fleet of passenger lines from Sharjah to all Emirates.

The SRTA delegation in charge of inspection of buses has held several meetings with manufacturing officials. He also briefed on the stages of manufacturing and the possibility of launching buses before the end of this year. The visiting delegation also evaluated the first model prepared by the factory and approved it.