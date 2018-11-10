SM wins GCC Municipal Work Award

The new gem in the emirate’s crown is a culmination of Sharjah’s achievements that enhanced the humanitarian dimension spearheaded by “A Garden in each home” project which was implemented as per the wise vision and directions of the Ruler of Sharjah, in addition to the service facilities and the requirements of modern life that meet the aspirations of residents and visitors the emirate provides.

The Honourary Shield was received by Thabet Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality on the sidelines of the meeting of GCC countries’ ministers of municipal affairs, held in Kuwait on Thursday, in the presence of Abdullah Al Qaidi, Assistant General Manager of the Sharjah Municipality.

In his remarks on the win, Al Tarifi said that Sharjah has taken constant steps to achieve the concept of humanisation of cities and meet its standards and requirements in accordance with the directives of His Highness the Ruler of the emirate, who has long, with his far-sighted thought and vision, felt the importance of enhancing the humanitarian aspects and dimensions in the emirate and provision of high quality services to all residents and visitors. Building on this, His Highness has directed the establishment of a garden in every neighbourhood, expansion of the green areas and provision of places for picnicking, entertainment and social cohesion, until the emirate has become an ideal place to live attracting people to enjoy comfort and tranquility.

For his part, Abdullah Ali Al Qaidi said that the Municipality of Sharjah has paid a great attention to the development of all service facilities that achieve maximum comfort and happiness to the residents, and the adoption of humanisation of cities.