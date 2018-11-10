SEWA replaces water metres in Kalba with smart ones

The project will be completed in 2019 as part of SEWA’s strategy to transform its services into smart ones, reduce water excessive consumption, detect and treat invisible leaks.

Dr. Eng. Rashid Al Leem, Chairmam of SEWA, said during a meeting with the German company that SEWA’s strategy for 2020, includes smart transformation of networks and water and electricity smart metres system in all regions of Sharjah to provide services to more than 450 thousand subscribers and link them to remote reading system for a better service, accurate metre reading, as well as invoicing procedures and reducing the loss of energy and water.

Dr. Eng. Al Leem added that smart metres aim to implement comprehensive solutions that are highly reliable, scalable and suitable for the network, achieve standards at all levels and apply the best technological solutions that suit SEWA’s requirements and subscribers, in addition to adopting technological solutions that suit the environment and operational conditions in the region, to achieve short- and long-term goals.