The Flag Island Classic set to wow car fans in Sharjah

Car aficionados are in for a ‘wheely’ good treat this winter season, with a display of classic cars at The Flag Island parking lot, presenting the revs into action. The Flag Island Classic will be showing on three Fridays, November 30, December 28 and January 18, from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. It has commenced Friday, and runs alongside the KSHTA event – a lively food event featuring some of the UAE’s best food trucks serving up delicious treats.

The Flag Island Classic is held in collaboration with Sharjah Old Cars Club, it is a must-attend event for classic cars enthusiasts, as some of the world’s oldest and rare cars is on the display.

The KSHTA event runs every day of the week, from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on weekdays, 1:00 p.m. to midnight on Thursdays and Fridays, until 1 February 2019.

On November 2, The Flag Island also held a Motorbike Ride, in collaboration with Emirates Falcon Bikers, which saw professional motorcyclists race from Al Dhaid Flag Square to The Flag Island car park. The international ‘Kalinka’ contest, showcased a variety of activities, including folklore performances, Russian songs and traditional dancing, which also took place.