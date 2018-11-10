Palestine Post is the guest of honour at the Sharjah Postage Exhibition 2018

The participation of Palestine Post for the first time will offer enthusiasts the opportunity to review the most prominent historical periods that are documented by stamps from Palestine, as well as the ability to acquire collections of new postage stamps.

The exhibition, which will launch at Mega mall Sharjah on Tuesday, will also include the participation of a group of International arbitrators and coordinators from Indonesia and Singapore for the first time. This group of experts will deliver a number of presentations, as well as showcase important stamps that have significant historical and monetary value, which have been issued during various time periods.

Mohammed Sorour, Marketing Manager of Mega Mall, expressed that he was confident that hosting 3 new countries in the Sharjah Stamp Exhibition will contribute in attracting a larger number of visitors to the exhibition, especially for the citizens of these countries, in addition to enthusiasts and collectors of stamps that are looking to acquire newly issued stamps. He stressed that the centre will offer all required facilities to participants and visitors.

Abdullah Khoury, President of the Emirates Philatelic Association, stressed that hosting Palestine Post as a guest of honour for the 9th edition of the Sharjah Stamp Exhibition comes in the framework of the association’s support for its Palestinian brothers, and enabling them to reach a larger audience of enthusiasts and experts, in addition to providing collectors access to Palestinian stamps that have limited availability due to the difficult situation in Palestine.

The Sharjah Postage exhibition at Mega Mall Sharjah will feature the participation of stamp and coin dealers and exhibitors from 17 countries. The exhibition will include 46 different themes distributed on 120 platforms. It will also feature an auction for several rare postage stamps, which are expected to attract serious hobbyists in the region, as well as many other events aimed at the general public.