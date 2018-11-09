21 participants in ‘innovative course’ at Sharjah Police graduated

Brigadier Abdullah bin Nassar, Director of the Sharjah Police Training Institute, said that the training process has become a major focus and an important milestone towards achieving excellence and institutional leadership, a method that shows the keenness of Sharjah Police to develop the skills of its human cadres and their intellectual and professional potentials in accordance with a training plan, which aims to enhance the efficiency of human resources, through the application of world- class systems compatible with global practices, which will achieve integration between development and the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Interior.

The training programme presented by Captain Ahmad Hamad Al Hammadi, Director of the Press and Publication Department of the Media and Public Relations Department, and lecturer in the field of innovation, addressed many topics that aim to provide participants with the knowledge and abilities that enable them to make individual and collective innovation a daily practice and work method to promote the security system through transforming ideas into innovative work projects that support the process of government action.

At the end of the ceremony, Brigadier Abdullah bin Nassar, Director of the Police Training Institute, distributed certificates to graduates and posed for photographs with them.