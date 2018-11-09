Col. Al Kai attends graduation of specialisd courses at Sharjah Police

  • Friday 09, November 2018 in 2:07 PM
Sharjah 24: Colonel Khalid Al Kai, Police Training Centre, attended the graduation of specialised courses at Sharjah Police Training Centre, with the participation of 282 officers in various leaderships in the Ministry of the Interior.

Col. Al Kai praised the level of the courses and their importance in enhancing knowledge among participants. He affirmed that such courses come in line with the Interior Ministry’s endeavour to spread its strategy aiming to hone and develop participants’ skills through training and rehabilitating them to become capable of meeting their work requirements to the fullest.

At the conclusion of the graduation ceremony, the Deputy Director of the Training Institute delivered the certificates to the graduates, wishing them success.