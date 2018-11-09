A committee at SCC prepares 10 recommendations on "Municipal Affairs"

During the meeting at the headquarters of the Council, chaired by His Excellency Ayman Othman Barout, Chairman of the Committee, the Committee discussed the various topics raised by the members.

In the light of the Council's discussions and recommendations, the Committee formulated ten recommendations and emphasized that the Council supports the role of the Municipalities and Agriculture Affairs Department in further upgrading the various services provided to citizens and residents alike.

The recommendations, approved by the Committee at the end of its meeting, address the work, functions and competences of the Department in preparation for submission to the Sharjah Consultative Council at its next session for discussion and approval.