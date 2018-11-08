‘Human Resources’ launches its training programmes for government employees for November

The implementation of these programmes comes within the framework of the Directorate's plans to develop government employees in all professional and supporting fields in order to create national work forces that will lead and achieve comprehensive and sustainable development.

The Directorate will implement 25 training programmes 15 of which are in the City of Sharjah and 10 in in the Eastern Region.

The programmes target all employees from all professional levels, and each programme’s duration extends from one day to 3 days. The venues and scheduled times will be announced via the directorate’s social media networking sites.