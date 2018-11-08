‘Friends Patients’ honours SEWA

Dr. Eng. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA) expressed happiness with this honouring which comes as a result of implementing community responsibility as a framework with SEWA’s partners. He lauded the role of Friends Patients committee to achieve its humanitarian objectives by subduing difficulties and confronting challenges that face needy patients from all segments, pacify their pains and suffering.

Dr. Eng. Al Leem explained that SEWA will continue its efforts to enhance relations with community institutions and present the best services by the support of the directions of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah to achieve sustainability, development and constant improvement.

He added that SEWA was able to achieve effective institutional partnership with its partners through achieving the objectives it has set in the field of community responsibility and social integrity.