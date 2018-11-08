Sharjah Police launch ‘Our Winter is Safe’ campaign

The campaign aims to raise awareness among community members, urge them to follow regulations and guidelines, and abide by instructions which preserve their safety and security, and enable them to enjoy their time without getting exposed to accidents and other discomforts that may disturb them.

Brigadier General Aref Hassan Hadib, Director of Media and Public Relations Department said that “Our Winter is Safe” campaign primarily aims to implement the Ministry of Interior’s strategic plan aiming to achieve the highest standards of safety for all society members , enhance civil safety in addition to making roads more safe through raising awareness among derivers and road users.