Sheikha Jawaher: Ruler of Sharjah believes that reading is the pillar of civilisation

Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi praised their presence that fill the Book Fair with different activities and programmes, in addition of exchanging cultures and enhancing human relations.

Her Highness expressed her pride of the new generation of female Emirati writers, as well as those who have the talent in drawing and artistic output of the books.

Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi said that the great demand for Sharjah International Book Fair shows that the love of books and reading is increasing every year, until Sharjah International Book Fair became the third most important fair in the world.

Her Highness pointed out that the success of SIBF is due to the efforts and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who works to promote reading in the society, and his belief that reading is the most important pillars of civilisation and progress. His Highness also support the readers and the publishers by allocating an annual award of 1 million AED during the Book Fair.

Sheikha Jawahar Al Qassimi, also pointed out that the guest of honour at SIBF this year is Japan. She added that Japan culture is an ancient culture that reflects the traditions of the Japanese society, which helped in rebuilding Japan, and became the central economic impact in the world

Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi highlighted the role of the Arab writers in preserving Arabic language, following up on what the public writes on social media, and has the fingerprint to correct their mistakes with no embarrassment. In addition, the writer himself must be careful in using the correct writing tools to deliver the right message in the right way.

The meeting ended with the presentation of poems by two guests.