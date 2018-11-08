EPAA holds workshop to raise awareness about SSA at 58 schools

The aim of the award is to promote the concept of a sustainable green environment in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, which emphasises the importance of protecting the environment and conserving biodiversity in Sharjah. The SSA jury includes representatives from a number of organisations who will judge submissions based on their areas of expertise.

The submission deadline for the project's descriptive file is November 27th 2018, and the submission deadline for the final project's file is February 14th 2019. An exhibition of the nominated projects for winning the award will be held on March 4th 2019.

Her Excellency Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA Chairperson, said, “The vision of the Award is to create a sustainable green environment. The Award’s mission is to foster competition among different groups of students at schools and universities as they create and implement sustainable solutions to pressing environmental problems. This helps to instil a culture of environmental consciousness and to enhance awareness about the importance of preserving the environment in order to promote sustainable development in educational environments.”

The workshop was held over 8 days for 58 government and private schools. A total of 388 students and teachers attended the workshops. SSA, which lasts throughout the academic year, has two categories: The first is for intermediate and secondary students at Sharjah’s public and private schools and schools throughout the UAE; the second category is for students at Sharjah’s universities. Awards will be presented to the winners of the following categories: Outstanding School; Outstanding Student; Outstanding Team of students; and Outstanding Coordinator.

Her Excellency Al Suwaidi added, “The objective of SSA is to promote partnership in environmental initiatives, a key pillar in Sharjah’s efforts to protect environmental resources and conserve biodiversity. The inclusion of schools, universities and official institutions as environmental actors will contribute to the creation of a green environment within a sustainable framework.”

SSA has six different categories: reducing the consumption of water and electricity; a sustainable environmental application project; designing a model related to the environment; creative writing - a short story; producing a short film about the environment, and green school.

SSA invites the students and administrative and teaching staff at participating schools and universities to develop projects, ideas and activities to create sustainable learning environments that meet international environmental standards.