Emirates Auction organises a public auction for 56 distinguished number plates

The auction will offer a unique batch of numbers, including a single one-digit number plate, 4 two-digit number plates, 15 three-digit number plates, 20 four-digit number plates, and 16 five-digit number plates. The number (7) is among the most prominent number plates in this auction as it is the only one-digit number plate available for bidding. Other prominent number plates in the auction include (14), (20), (55), (400), (122), (1700), (7777) and (3311) among others.

His Excellency Abdulla M. AlMannaei, Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates Auction, called on enthusiasts of unique number plates in the Emirate of Sharjah and all the other emirates in the country to participate in Sharjah’s public auction. He stated that he expects the auction to witness a high turnout of guests due to the uniqueness of the available numbers that have been carefully chosen. He stressed that the company is keen to organise the auction in accordance to the highest global standards for organising auctions.

The distinguished number plates can be viewed directly through the company's website www.EmiratesAuction.com or by downloading its smartphone application through “Google Play” or the “Apple Store.” Number plates can also be viewed by visiting the Emirates Auction customer service center that is located in the Traffic Management Building at Al Ramtha Area in Sharjah.

Bidders, who are entitled to bid on as many number plates as they want, must also deposit a security check at the time of registration, and must be present well in advance of the start of the auction.