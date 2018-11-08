SCC organises a seminar at SIBF

The seminar was attended by Her Excellency Khawla Abdulrahman Al Mulla, Chairperson of Sharjah Consultative Council; Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan, Secretary General of Sharjah Consultative Council, and a number of the board members and the cadres of SCC.

Khawla Al Mulla spoke about the reasons behind launching this diploma as it is the first of its kind in the Arab World. In the cooperation with University of Sharjah, the diploma was launched to qualify the members of the parliamentary group, in the framework of the Council’s strategy in 2017, and under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

The presenter of the seminar, Ahmed Al Jarrah, member of the SCC, stressed that the seminar came in line with the Council’s vision in rehabilitating the society in the parliamentary aspect.