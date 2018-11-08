SEWA, Spain discuss cooperation in studies and research

They discussed the latest scientific and research developments in the field of energy and enhancing its efficiency, preserving the environment and opportunities for cooperation in research and joint studies, exchange of experiences in the energy and sustainability sectors, and develop them to a wider perspective.

During the meeting, Dr. Al Leem reviewed SEWA’s programmes, plans and projects aimed at achieving the vision of the wise leadership and enhancing its role in the field of sustainable development.

He stressed that SEWA seeks to enhance the role of research and development in the areas of energy and smart networks, energy and water efficiency, and capacity building in these sectors, to meet the requirements of sustainable development in the Emirate of Sharjah.

He explained the Authority's endeavour to rely on creativity and innovation and to train the national cadres to meet the requirements of development in the maintenance and operational processes, in a way that serves the innovation

and creativity strategy of the Authority, in cooperation with research centres and local and international leading and prestigious companies.

He added that cooperation with Spanish Technalia company supports the vision of the Authority to promote sustainability in energy supply and diversify its sources, create a business environment that encourages innovation and achieve its strategy to build a knowledge-based economy by improving efficiency standards and supporting energy initiatives as well as activities. SEWA is also working to optimise the available innovative and innovative solutions that are being utilised in its operations, thereby contributing to cost reduction and enhancing innovation within the authority.

For his part, Ettor Cortagarina, Director of Energy at Spanish Technalia, praised the efforts of the Authority, its reliance on innovative studies and research, and its outstanding role in promoting sustainable development in the Emirate, with support for applied research, technological development and intelligent management of electricity consumption.

Cortagarina stressed that the company is keen to cooperate with the Authority in research and development and use of technologies, according to the needs and requirements of the Authority.