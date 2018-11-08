Rashid Salem Al Naqbi: 6 new mosques to open in Khorfakkan

He stressed the keenness of the directorate to keep abreast of the urban development and population increase in the city as part of its strategic plan to build more mosques to meet the residents’ needs.

He also noted the directorate’s keenness to translate the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah who attaches greater attention to the expansion and development of mosques.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of the opening of Yasser the First Martyr Mosque, Al Naqbi added that the main mosque in the region will meet the needs of residents in light of the population growth and the development of the tourist sector.