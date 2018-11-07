Coordination meeting between "Police" and Sharjah - World Book Capital Office

The meeting, which was attended by a number of officials from both sides, coincided with naming the Sharjah as World Book Capital for the year 2019, and in response to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, of taking interest in reading as a basis for each family, institution and department in the Emirate.

The aim of the meeting is also to develop a coordination mechanism for the ‘Reading Initiative’ of the Sharjah Police, to view its operational plan, and to present the outputs of accomplished work.