Coordination meeting between "Police" and Sharjah - World Book Capital Office

  • Wednesday 07, November 2018 in 11:12 PM
  • Part of the meeting
Sharjah 24: As part of Sharjah Police General Command’s participation in Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), being held at Expo Centre Sharjah, the ‘Reading Team’, managed by the Directorate of Human Resources, held a coordination meeting at Expo Centre Sharjah with the members of the Sharjah - World Book Capital Office.
The meeting, which was attended by a number of officials from both sides, coincided with naming the Sharjah as World Book Capital for the year 2019, and in response to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, of taking interest  in reading as a basis for each family, institution and department in the Emirate.
 
The aim of the meeting is also to develop a coordination mechanism for the ‘Reading Initiative’ of the Sharjah Police, to view its operational plan, and to present the outputs of accomplished work.