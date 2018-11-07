Mohammed Al Gergawi applauds UAE’s cultural achievements during a visit to 37th SIBF

Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), welcomed Mohammed Al Gergawi and accompanied him on a tour, highlighting the new programmes, activities and accomplishments of this edition, which hosts over 1,874 publishing houses from 77 countries.

Al Gergawi stopped by Sharjah World Book Capital 2019 booth and congratulated the emirate on the prestigious recognition from UNESCO. He noted that the achievement strengthens the image of Arab culture around the world, and is a reflection of the accumulation of four decades worth of cultural progress made by Sharjah under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

Al Gergawi observed that the Sharjah International Book Fair is a vibrant reflection of the UAE's rapidly growing cultural landscape, and is one of many achievements that put the country on the forefront of cultural movements internationally. He added that the UAE’s cultural strides wouldn’t have been possible without its people’s contributions, and go to show how much the leadership has done to invest in its human capital.

The minister visited several publishers and sifted through the literary and academic materials they have brought to the fair. He also commended individual efforts and contributions - be it by authors, intellectuals, translators, librarians and teachers and university professors who have dedicated themselves to strengthening the status of Arabic language and literature and its global appreciation.