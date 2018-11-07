Mohammed Khamis Al Naqbi: Shis Mosque expansion meets needs of residents and visitors

Al Naqbi thanked His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah for the attention and care His Highness attaches to developing and supporting the region.

In an inclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sideline of the opening of Yasser the First Martyr Mosque, the main mosque in the region will meet the needs of residents in light of the growth of population and the development of the tourist sector. He added that the capacity of the mosque, after expansion, has been increased to 120 worshippers from originally 80.