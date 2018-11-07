Sharjah Police launches campaign to reduce crimes of impersonation of security personnel

These people intercept and deceive some individuals, especially Asian nationalities, exploiting their lack of knowledge of Arabic, and deluding that they are security men, and get through this trick to people’s possessions of papers and holdings, such as mobile phones, watches and purses.

Dubbed "Is He A Real Police Officer", the campaign educates members of a large segment of the society, so as not to be victimised by these scammers, and how to act in case of such situations by distributing pamphlets in Arabic, English and Urdu in the regions where there are large numbers of individuals targeted by the campaign, especially in industrial areas where the number increases.

The campaign also focuses on placing large-scale awareness posters on large shopping malls, various medical centers and all places where the targeted population is heavily present.

Sharjah police confirm that in normal cases, police officers only request the identification card, driver's license and ownership of the vehicle from the wanted persons; they do not request their handover of the objects, money and personal belongings of for reason.

The General Command of Sharjah Police affirms its keenness on the safety and protection of all residents of the Emirate of Sharjah through its role in providing security and safety for all.

The Sharjah Police calls on citizens and residents to cooperate with the security services and to report any suspicious acts, threats, thefts or other negative phenomena through safe communication with the Sharjah Police General Command, toll free 80040, or by telephone 065943210 or report any such case to the nearest station.