Directorate of Islamic Affairs inaugurates Yasser the First Martyr Mosque in Shis

This came during a visit by a delegation from the Director of Directorate of Islamic Affairs headed by Abdullah Khalifa Ya’rouf Al Sabousi, the head of the directorate, in the presence of a host of Khorfakkan Government departments’ heads who were received by Mohammed Khamis Al Naqbi, Deputy Governor of Shis.

Sheikh Abdullah reviewed the development being witnessed in Shis thanks to the great care of the wise leadership.

Expanded by the Sharjah Department of Public Works (SDPW), the Mosque accommodates about 120 worshippers with a prayer place for women.

Sheikh Abdullah lauded the efforts of SDPW for their implementing the expansion project in record time of less than 4 months.